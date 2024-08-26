Firearm confiscation leads to arrests

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three young men, aged 19, 21, and 23, were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit after a firearm was seized on Monday, August 26, 2024.
According to initial reports around 1:00 p.m., officers, while on routine patrols, stopped and searched a silver Suzuki Swift with three male occupants near a residence in the area of Montgomery Avenue off Carmichael Road, resulting in the discovery of a firearm that contained a quantity of ammunition. The occupants were subsequently arrested.
The Anti-Gang & Firearm Investigation Task Force Unit will continue investigating this incident.