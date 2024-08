NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 32-year-old male is in police custody following a firearm seizure by officers from the Mobile Division on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

According to preliminary reports, around 1:30 a.m. officers were patrolling Rosedale Street when they observed a male acting suspiciously.

The officers, after detaining him, conducted a thorough search, where they discovered a firearm with a quantity of ammunition on his person, which led to his arrest, police said.

Investigations continue.