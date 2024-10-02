Firearm confiscated in Flint Street area, suspected evaded police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –

Officers attached to the Central Intelligence Bureau along with members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force confiscated an unlicensed firearm with ammunition on Tuesday October 1, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 9:00 a.m., officers while conducting enquiries in the area of Flint Street noticed a male wanted by police; however, the male, upon seeing the police, fled, dropping a firearm.

The suspect was pursued but managed to escape the officers; however, the firearm was recovered, police said.

The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force will continue investigations into this matter.