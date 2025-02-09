Firearm and ammunition removed from the streets

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- FIREARM SEIZURE: In two (2) separate incidents, acting on information received, law enforcement officers seized a firearm and ammunition.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, 8th February 2025, around 1:00 p.m. in Nassau Village. Officers searched a bushy area on Stack Avenue and discovered a quantity of ammunition. No arrests were made as the investigation continues.

The second incident took place in Coconut Grove before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, 9th February 2025.

Officers searched an abandoned building on Acklins Street and discovered a loaded firearm. No arrests were made as the investigation continues.

Operation Black Scorpion is a collaborative effort involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.