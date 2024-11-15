Firearm and ammunition discovered in home on Balfour Avenue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An adult male is in police custody following the discovery of a firearm and ammunition in a residence on Balfour Avenue sometime around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday November 14, 2024.

According to investigators, police officers acting on information received, and armed with a search warrant, searched a home on Balfour Avenue. During the search, in the presence of the lone male occupant, officers discovered a firearm and a quantity of ammunition in a northern bedroom and bathroom respectively, police said.

Consequently, the lone male was taken into police custody and is assisting with the investigation, authorities confirmed.