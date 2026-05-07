Firearm, ammunition found hidden inside teddy bear during police operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion seized an illegal firearm and ammunition concealed inside a teddy bear during an operation on Dunmore Street on Wednesday evening.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 7:00 p.m. on May 6, 2026, officers acting on information proceeded to the area where they observed a male suspect. Upon seeing police, the suspect fled northbound into an open yard and escaped.

A subsequent search of the property led officers to the discovery of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition hidden inside a teddy bear. The items were seized and processed for evidential purposes.

Investigations continue.