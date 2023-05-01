Fire suppression line failure leads to flooding in arrivals corridor at LPIA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) officials said yesterday that a failure in a fire suppression line led to flooding in the arrivals corridor near Bahamas Immigration.

“NAD’s Maintenance and Customer Experience teams, along with the support of Ministry of Tourism’s Guest Services and other airport stakeholders, immediately mobilized to address the issue. At 12:40 pm, repairs were made to the damaged line and the system was reinstated and continues to be monitored closely,” NAD said.

The company added: “At no time was there any impact to flight operations and there have been no delays as a result of the incident notwithstanding that arriving passengers were regrettably inconvenienced during the clean-up efforts.”