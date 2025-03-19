Fire services still working to extinguish GB bush fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey, confirmed that adequate resources are in place to assist with the ongoing bushfires that have been burning for two days in the nation’s second city.

Photos and videos have circulated showing residents stepping in to help by throwing buckets of water and using hoses to combat the blaze. Questions have arisen regarding whether there are sufficient fire trucks available. Moxey confirmed that two fire trucks from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, along with additional trucks from private partners, are actively being utilized.

Additionally, power in Grand Bahama was disrupted due to the bushfires, but Moxey assured that the relevant personnel are working to restore electricity.