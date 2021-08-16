Fire rips through Cat Island church

CAT ISLAND, BAHAMAS — A massive blaze destroyed a church in Orange Creek, Cat Island yesterday morning.

Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador MP Philip Davis yesterday said he has been in contact with officials and is confident a proper investigation will be conducted.

“I am deeply saddened and concerned to learn of the fire that destroyed the Church of God Bahamas in Orange Creek, Cat Island this morning,” Davis said.

“I am advised that there were no injuries and for that, I am thankful to Almighty God.

Davis continued: “I am in contact with key individuals and officials on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and remain confident that the relevant authorities will conduct a proper investigation to determine the root cause of the fire so that all of the necessary corrective actions can be taken to avoid a reoccurrence of this tragedy.

He added: “The welfare of the good people of Orange Creek, Cat Island and my entire constituency will continue in my thoughts and prayers. To God be the glory.”