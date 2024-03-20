Fire leaves family homeless

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A number of individuals, allegedly Haitians, have been displaced as a result of a structural fire which erupted off Sandilands Village Road Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials said they received reports around 2:40 pm that a blaze erupted and subsequently dispatched firefighters to the site.

Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly encountered a split-level structure fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control, but the structure sustained considerable damage, fire officials told EWN.

Authorities said no fatalities were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.