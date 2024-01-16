FIRE HAZARD: Aftermath of fire at SC McPherson impacting learning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A fire reportedly destroyed a school block at the S.C McPherson School last week that Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson said is impacting learning.

Wilson told Eyewitnesses News that attempts were made to speak with the school’s principal after commitments made were reportedly not met.

“The principal rudely walked out of her office and the matters have not been satisfactorily addressed,” Wilson said.

Eyewitness News understands that students and staff are taking extended lunch breaks as officials attempt to resolve this matter.

Wilson said that their only interest is a viable plan to have students and teachers return to the classroom safely.