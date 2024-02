NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Chief Supt. Morris and Asst. Supt. Kemp has confirmed to Eyewitness News that firefighters are battling a blaze, which has engulfed a structure, on Baillou Hill Road Wednesday morning.

Supt. Kemp confirmed that the structure was completely damaged and that there was no loss of life.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this hour, police investigations are underway.

This is a developing story.