Financial officer promotions to be finalized within three weeks 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Public Service yesterday announced that financial officer promotions will be finalized within three weeks.

In a previous statement released on June 9 2023, the Ministry had advised that 42 of 50 files received had been reviewed, processed, and forwarded to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Since then, the Ministry of Public Service and PSC staff have brought focused on getting to the finish line of the process.

“As a result of these efforts, 50 of these files are now complete and letters are currently being drafted. The remainder of the promotions have been approved and moved on to the final steps in the process. As a result of the swift work of Public Service teams, all letters are expected to be sent out within two to three weeks,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Public Service would like to note that the formal process for promotions within the public service is comprehensive and requires a series of reviews and approvals to ensure that no errors are made. While teams are working as quickly as possible, the approval of promotions does take several weeks even under the best circumstances,” the statement continued.

“Considering the fact that a promotions backlog has been growing for many years, there are hundreds of cases that are currently being reviewed. Public service officers across the country, including financial officers, have been waiting on what is due to them for a long time.”

It was noted in the statement that the multi-year promotions backlog is being processed, and the ministry asked public servants for their continued patience.

“No group is more important than the other and no group should take priority over the other as we seek to address the concerns of the entire public service. Our teams are working at an expedited pace to ensure that each and every public servant is able to receive the promotions they have earned,” it read.