FILLING BIG SHOES: BCCEC appoints new CEO

Dr Waldon Russell to take up post left vacant by Jeffrey Beckles

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) yesterday announced the appointment of Dr Waldon Russell, DBA, as its chief executive with effect July 5, 2021.

The BCCEC said in a statement yesterday Russell’s appointment came after an “exhaustive search” to find the right fit for the leadership role, especially given the uncertain “pandemic-normal” the business community has faced.

Russell, an engineer by profession and former Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) executive, will fill the post left vacant by his predecessor Jeffrey Beckles last September.

BCCEC Chair Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson said: “This is a challenging time for the country and the business community at large. As the chamber continues to lend its voice to advocate for the private sector, we believe that a critical component of our efforts must be driven from within.

“As a result, we are pleased to have such a talented and well-rounded individual join our team. We look forward to providing an enhanced level of service to our membership going into the future.”

According to the BCCEC statement, Russell brings a varied and extensive background to the chamber, as he holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree in strategy and innovation and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in finance, along with two professional designations in engineering.

“A former regulatory executive in the electronic communications sector, he also brings with him more than a decade’s experience in advocacy at national, regional and international levels. Russell joins the chamber as a builder and innovator,” the statement noted.

Russell said: “As I focus on making a successful leadership transition, I consider that this appointment comes on the heels of the noteworthy contributions of both past and present boards, CEOs, employees and chamber members.

“I am deeply appreciative of the contributions of those critical stakeholders.”

He added: “As CEO of the BCCEC, I will work earnestly to build on prior contributions and expand the chamber’s growth. I thank the board for entrusting me with the leadership of the organization at this critical time.”

He further noted: “I gratefully and humbly accept my appointment as CEO by the BCCEC’s board.”

In the coming months, Russell is expected to work closely with the chamber’s board of directors, members and other key stakeholders to prioritize the pressing needs of the business community.