FIGHTING A BATTLE: Local comedian hospitalized with COVID, pneumonia

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Popular Bahamian comedian Timico “Sawyerboy” Sawyer, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and is currently battling pneumonia.

Sawyer’s brother Giovanni Sawyer told Eyewitness News that the 41-year-old father is “fighting a battle right now”.

However, he said current rumors circulating on social media that his brother was suffering from kidney failure are untrue.

“I just would like to ask everyone to keep him in their prayers. Through God everything is possible,” he said.

“We have faith that he will recover.”

Sawyer said the comedian is trying to keep his spirit up throughout the fight.

“The battle is real and he’s doing his best and he’s fighting a battle. He’s going through.”

The family has also launched a GoFundMe page in order to gather funds for Sawyerboy’s medical expenses.

Sawyer said: “This COVID is unpredictable. We don’t know where he might end up or what kind of help he will need so we decided to start a GoFundMe page to assist him with his medical situation.”

Yesterday, the fundraiser had raised more than $10,000 of its $20,000 goal.

Sawyer further urged Bahamians to stay safe and wear their mask.

“Protect yourself, protect your loved ones and do what you feel is best for you and your family,” he added.