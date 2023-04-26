Fifty-one MSMEs approved for creative entrepreneurs standalone grant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Fifty-one Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (MSME’s) have been approved for a Creative Entrepreneurs Standalone Grant for up to $5,000.

According to Phyllice Bethel, Interim Deputy Director, of Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) the Creative Entrepreneurs initiative is a collaboration between the SBDC, the Bahamas Trade Commission, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

She noted that the purpose of the grant is to help MSMEs cover the costs of intellectual property protection, production equipment, contract manufacturing, raw materials, brand collaterals and marketing campaigns.

Bethel said the initiative is for a three-year period starting March 3, 2023. “For our kick off event, the SBDC conducted a national survey to confirm how many micro, small and medium-sized enterprises have adequate intellectual property protection,” she said.

Bethel indicated that a survey revealed that 55 percent of MSME’s who sell their products and services in local and international markets have no intellectual property protection for their designs, formulas, recipes, prototypes, curricula, templates, recordings, etc.

Bethel further noted that the Ministry of Economic Affairs, specifically the Trade Commission Unit, recently sponsored four virtual training courses to highlight the importance of intellectual property protection for MSME’s and to explain the step-by-step registration for copyright patents and trademarks.

The 51 grant recipients represent the islands of Andros, Abaco, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama and New Providence.