‘FEROCIOUS’: Woman attacked by three pitbull dogs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a “ferocious dog attack” that left a woman recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

Inspector Leonardo Burrows said the woman was walking to her vehicle on Sequoia Street, Pinewood Gardens, when she was attacked by three Pitbull dogs shortly after 3pm.

The woman was bitten several times on her body, he said.

“The injured female was transported to hospital via ambulance, where she is listed in stable but serious condition,” Burrows said.

“The owner of the dogs, an adult male was taken into custody and is assisting the police with the investigations.

He added: “Animal Control visited the scene, and took custody of the dogs.”