FERGUSON’S OUT: Fox Hill incumbent will not seek re-election

Labour director eyeing constituency nomination from FNM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Fox Hill MP Shonel Ferguson advised constituents yesterday that she will not be contesting the seat in the upcoming general election.

Eyewitness News understands that Director of Labour John Pinder has expressed interest to the Free National Movement (FNM) to vie for the seat.

In a message to supporters, Ferguson thanked her family, friends, colleagues, members of the party, her constituency office staff as well as pastors and spiritual leaders who offered her guidance and strength.

“I thank the almighty God for the opportunity to serve the Fox Hill constituency as its member of parliament. Few people are afforded such an opportunity,” she said.

“The people of the Fox Hill constituency gave me the opportunity to speak for them and to work with them for the positive advancement of our communities; for this, I am forever grateful.”

When asked by Eyewitness News whether he is seeking the nomination for the seat, Pinder said: “I have been asked and interviewed if I will consider it. I told them I would give it consideration and I gave them an ultimatum under which circumstances I would consider that.

“I’m a civil servant and I have to consider that I have to retire and when I retire, I have to make sure my pension is sorted out.”

Both major political parties have already begun efforts to jumpstart their election campaigning.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has already named 32 candidates vying for office, while the Free National Movement (FNM) has ratified 30 candidates, with some incumbents not receiving nominations.

The prime minister has yet to call a date for the election, which only he holds the power to do, though both PLP and FNM insiders believe it will be called before the next budget debate.

Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie has predicted Minnis will call a general election by June of this year or shortly thereafter.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has dismissed speculation that he will call an early election.