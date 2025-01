NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama arrested a 56-year-old female visitor from Georgia, USA, on Friday, 17th January 2025, following the seizure of ammunition.

Preliminary reports indicate that officers responded to information received and proceeded to Harbour Drive shortly after 3:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they arrested the suspect, who was found in possession of a quantity of ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing.