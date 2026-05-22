Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Female RBDF officer among two arrested after police seize firearm and ammunition during early morning operation

0
SHARES
30
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A serving female member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force is among two people arrested after police seized a firearm with ammunition during an early morning operation in New Providence on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers attached to the Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force, assisted by additional officers, acted on intelligence and executed a search warrant at a residence off Sea Breeze Lane.

During the search of the residence and its two occupants, officers discovered a firearm containing ammunition. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were subsequently arrested and cautioned. Police identified the woman as a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Investigations remain ongoing.

The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force is a multi-agency initiative involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Bahamas Customs, Department of Immigration and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture