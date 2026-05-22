Female RBDF officer among two arrested after police seize firearm and ammunition during early morning operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A serving female member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force is among two people arrested after police seized a firearm with ammunition during an early morning operation in New Providence on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers attached to the Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force, assisted by additional officers, acted on intelligence and executed a search warrant at a residence off Sea Breeze Lane.

During the search of the residence and its two occupants, officers discovered a firearm containing ammunition. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were subsequently arrested and cautioned. Police identified the woman as a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Investigations remain ongoing.

The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force is a multi-agency initiative involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Bahamas Customs, Department of Immigration and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.