Female motorist dead, passenger seriously injured in crash on West Bay Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024, claiming the life of a female motorist.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver and a female passenger were traveling west along West Bay Street in a white Nissan Bluebird when the driver lost control and collided with a northern boundary wall bordering the Western Esplanade. Both occupants sustained serious injuries, and the driver died at the scene.

Emergency medical services transported the passenger to the hospital in serious condition. The Traffic Division is continuing its investigation.

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

