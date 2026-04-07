Fee revisions “a start” but “didn’t go far enough” says ABM President

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Association of Bahamas Marinas President Peter Maury said while recent adjustments to boating fees are “a start,” they fall short of reversing the significant loss of business, warning that the sector is still facing a slow recovery after what he described as damage done “too much too fast.”

The updated fee structure, effective April 1, 2026, revises cruising permit and anchorage costs for foreign pleasure vessels entering The Bahamas. Thirty-day cruising permits now range from $150 for vessels under 30 feet to $600 for vessels over 100 feet, six-month permits from $300 to $2,000 depending on vessel size and allowing one free re-entry, and 12-month permits from $500 to $3,000 with two free re-entries. Anchorage fees for vessels not docking at marinas start at $50 for 30-day stays for boats under 30 feet, reaching $200 for boats over 100 feet. For six-month periods, fees range from $150 to $1,000, and for 12 months from $200 to $1,500. Two-year Frequent Digital Cruising Cards carry anchorage fees up to $1,500 depending on vessel size.

Maury said the changes do little to make The Bahamas more competitive or bring back the “considerable amount of business” already lost, suggesting the revisions appear to attempt to correct earlier missteps but ultimately “didn’t go far enough.” He noted that while some parts of the market may benefit, larger yachts and the charter industry, which generate higher levels of spending, were not adequately addressed. “These vessels consume a heck of a lot more from a product standpoint,” Maury said, highlighting spending on food stores, hotel stays, transportation, and other services that support businesses across the Family Islands.

He warned that the decline in activity is already affecting captains, chefs, booking agents, provisioners, and other support services that saw growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. “Those businesses that were gaining, now they’re not,” he said. While the fee changes are an initial step, Maury stressed that much more work is needed and recovery will take time. “We destroyed too much too fast to just go, okay, well now we’re going to give you a 30-day or a six-month and that’s going to fix everything. It’s not going to fix everything,” he said.

Maury also highlighted the marine sector as a critical avenue for Bahamians outside traditional cruise and resort tourism. “It opens up a new space for Bahamians to be involved in,” he said, emphasizing its importance in driving commerce to islands without major tourism infrastructure. However, reduced activity and declining interest are limiting opportunities, with entrepreneurs reconsidering entry into the market. “If you take all the inventory away and all the interest, then there’s not much need for it anymore,” he said.

Looking ahead, Maury said the industry is unlikely to experience strong growth this year, describing the outlook as another subdued year. “I don’t think it’s going to be a banner year,” he said, adding that decisions are being made without sufficient consultation with operators and support services. “They’re not talking to the operators and they’re not talking to the support services. Maybe that’s part of the problem.” Despite the challenges, Maury said stakeholders remain willing to work with policymakers to improve the framework, stressing that a measured, step-by-step approach is necessary to rebuild the sector over time.