FED UP: Prison officers demonstrate for 4 hours, demanding “give us our due”

“You know what it is to be told you can’t get what you’ve deserved?”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Hundreds of prison officers demonstrated for nearly four hours yesterday outside the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOCS) and the Ministry of National Security, demanding long-awaited confirmations and promotions.

The group, the majority of whom were dressed in uniform, started their demonstration at the Fox Hill facility, voicing frustration and disappointment in not being given what they say they rightfully deserve.

While hundreds of recruit officers from the 2014 squad, 2016 squad and 2018 squad are still waiting to be confirmed, dozens more are waiting on promotions promised from 2018.

President of the Correctional Officers Staff Association Herve Culmer said: “The men and women of this department deserve what they deserve. We’ve worked hard during COVID-19. The rate of inmates contracting COVID-19 has been very low. The rate of officers contracting COVID has been very low.”

He explained that the many officers still waiting on confirmations remain in limbo.

“These men and women cannot do any banking; they cannot get what they deserve, what they need for their families,” he said.

Culmer said the association met with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on February 1, and he assured them he would get on the situation.

But to this date, their concerns have not been addressed.

“For far too long, we have been disrespected, we have been mistreated and enough is enough,” he said.

Culmer said the association is ready to demonstrate every day, if need be, until action is taken.

“We have been very patient. We have understood Hurricane Dorian. We have understood COVID,” he said.

“But when you are going to tell us that there is no funding because of COVID-19 and Dorian but give our brothers and sisters in law enforcement their due diligence, you need to give us what is due also.”

He insisted that a promotional exercise would fix the current structure at the facility, but the Department of Public Service is “dragging its feet”, adding there’s simply “no excuse”.

“The officers are fed up. Morale is very low. You know what it is to be told you can’t get what you’ve deserved…?” Culmer asked.

“We have yet to see any impactful change.”

He continued: “Every day, we go behind these gates, we sacrifice and risk our lives. Our lives are on the line and we can’t have what’s due to us.”

He added: “The minister has failed this department. The government has failed this department…

“The association was very confident that the prime minister was going to do something but he didn’t and he failed to deliver. We want it ASAP. We want it now.”

The group moved to the Ministry of National Security on John F Kennedy Drive around 9.30am, where they demanded a meeting with the minister.

As prison officers began swarming the facility, police officers began barricading the entrance to the facility and blocking the road so additional cars could not enter.

But that didn’t stop an onslaught of prison officers from descending onto the premises.

When Culmer emerged from his meeting with National Security Minister Marvin Dames, he advised his officers to return to the BDOCS compound to discuss the matter further.

He told members of the media that the meeting was “semi-favorable” but “not the response we were looking for”.

Culmer said the minister updated him on some outstanding issues and also asked him and his members to leave the premises.

However, the prison officers were not pleased with that response and demanded that the minister come down to address them directly.

As they continued to occupy the property, some of their vehicles were towed from the side of the street.

Shortly after 12pm, they were advised that the minister had left the building and they all dispersed.