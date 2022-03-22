Father charged with rape and assault of three-year-old daughter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 26-year-old father was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday with sex crimes against his three-year-old daughter between February 24 and February 26.

The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the child, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson Pratt.

He was charged with incest, indecent assault, and cruelty to children.

He is also accused of assaulting his daughter in a manner causing her unnecessary suffering or injury to her health while she was in his care.

Due to the nature of the charges, he was not required to enter a plea.

He is expected to return to court on July 26th for the presentation of a VBI.

The man told the court that he “didn’t know” that he was charged with those offenses.

He was not represented by an attorney and not granted bail.

There were also two other sexual assault matters in the Magistrate’s Court involving underage girls.

In one matter, a 38-year-old man was charged with incident assault of a 15-year-old girl between February 1 and February 28. He plead not guilty to the charge and will return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.

Additionally, a 29-year-old man was charged with two counts of indecent assault of a 13-year-old girl between the end of February 2022 and March 2022 and on March 16th.

He is also charged with procuration, where it is alleged that he attempted to procure unlawful sex from the teenager on March 12th.

He plead not guilty to the charges and will return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.