Father and Son Robbed at Gunpoint Outside Home on Libby Close

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23rd, outside a residence on Libby Close.

Initial reports say a father and his son were inside a vehicle when a dark-coloured Japanese car pulled up behind them. Two masked men—one armed with a firearm—approached and ordered them out of the car.

The suspects then stole the victim’s silver 2006 Nissan Note, license plate #AE1143, and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 911, 919, the nearest station, or CID at 502-9991.