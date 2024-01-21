Fatal traffic accident claims life of male motorcyclist

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a fatal crash that has claimed the life of an adult male. The incident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, 21 January 2024, on John F. Kennedy Drive west of Gladstone Road.

Initial reports indicate that while traveling west on J.F.K. Drive, the male operator of a motorcycle reportedly lost control, collided with a center median, and was subsequently thrown from the motorcycle. Emergency Medical Technicians responded, examined the cyclist, and determined he showed no vital signs of life. Active police investigations continue.

Police encourage all motorcyclists to wear protective helmets when operating any motorized cycle to reduce the chance of severe or fatal injury.