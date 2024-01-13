Fatal stabbing marks 11th 2024 murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man in his mid thirties was stabbed following an alternation with another man in the Carmichael Road area early Saturday morning.

According to Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, who heads the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the victim was involved in a heated argument with another man which turned physical. The victim he said attacked the man with an object and the other man retaliated by stabbing the victim with a sharp object.

The victim reportedly ran a short distance away where he collapsed and died on the scene.

Police revealed that the suspect was arrested a short time later and is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Johnson stressed the importance of conflict resolution, especially among young men. He noted that in many instances that have resulted in murder, the matters could have been easily resolved without resorting to violence.

This marks the 11th murder for the year.