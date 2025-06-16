Fatal shooting on Cordeaux Avenue under investigation

NAASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, June 15, 2025, on Cordeaux Avenue, which left one man dead and two others injured.

According to initial reports, a group of individuals was gathered in the yard of a residence when a white Jeep Compass approached. Occupants of the vehicle reportedly opened fire before fleeing the scene. Responding officers discovered three males with apparent gunshot wounds. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two victims, aged 62 and 56, were transported to hospital and are listed in stable condition.

A short time later, officers located the abandoned vehicle near Bahamas Games Boulevard. Investigations revealed that the Jeep had been reported stolen on June 5 from East Avenue.

Police say they are actively pursuing all leads to identify and apprehend those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).