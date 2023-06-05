Fatal shooting and brutal assault leave two dead in weekend violence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 65-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries in hospital following a brutal assault by a group of men Saturday night.

Police say that shortly after 10 pm Saturday they were called to a residence at Malcolm Allotment east, where the victim sought help after being beaten by a group of unknown men. Emergency Medical Technicians transported the man to the hospital for medical attention however he succumbed to his injuries sometime around 4 am on Sunday. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the group of men responsible for this incident.

Police are also investigating the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man which occurred shortly after noon on Saturday in Pinewood Gardens. Police say that the man was shot at the rear of a residence on Cascarilla Street, Pinewood Gardens, and succumbed to his injuries shortly before midnight on Saturday while in hospital. Police say they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three men responsible for this incident who fled in a small, white, heavily tinted Japanese vehicle.

Police also reported that a 53-year-old Chinese businessman in in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot at his business establishment on East Street around noon on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly after noon on Sunday, the victim was at his business establishment located on East Street south off Wulff Road, when a man entered the establishment and purchased an item. According to reports, after purchasing the item, the suspect left the establishment and returned shortly thereafter with a firearm which he discharged indiscriminately into the store, resulting in the 53-year-old businessman being shot to the upper body.

Emergency Medical Technicians transported the victim to the hospital for medical attention, where his condition is listed as serious but stable.