NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man identified by loved ones as 50 year-old Haitian National Jacnel Joseph fell to his death while working on the construction site of a home off of Theodora Lane.

His friend and colleague Kenel Luberis described him as a hard worker noting the two have been close ever since they grew up together in Haiti.

The family of Joseph emphasized to reporters that it is a hard time for them as the man was expected to celebrate his 51st birthday in a few weeks.