Fatal accidents prompt police road safety advisory

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have issued a road safety advisory in the wake of a series of recent fatal accidents and traffic mishaps in the capital.

Police have advised motorists to adhere to the rules and regulations that govern the streets, including traffic signals, not drinking while driving, not using cell phones while driving and not driving in excess of the speed limit.

Two fatal accidents were recorded in the capital last Friday. The first incident occurred around 3:30 pm on Friday May 26th, 2023 and involved a white Daihatsu Mira driven by the female and white flatbed truck, driven by a male

Preliminary reports revealed that the Daihatsu Mira was traveling east along Prince Charles Drive, and the white flatbed truck, west along Prince Charles Drive, when the two collided. Subsequently, the driver of the truck lost control and collided into a utility pole and a vehicle, which was parked on the southern side of the street.

Both drivers were injured during the accident; however, the female received serious injuries and succumbed on the scene.

The second traffic fatality to occur last Friday also claimed the life of a female driver. The incident reportedly occurred around 11:15pm at the intersection of McKinney and Johnson Avenue, Stapledon Gardens and involved a black GMC Canyon truck and a silver Nissan Cube.

Preliminary reports revealed that the GMC Canyon, which was being driven by a male was traveling south along Johnstone Avenue, and the silver Nissan Cube, which was driven by the female, was traveling west along McKinney Avenue when the two collided.

Both drivers were injured during the accident; however, the female received serious injuries and succumbed on the scene.

Police also reported that a serious accident occurred in the area of University Commons and Baillou Hill Road Sunday afternoon. The victims were all transported to hospital, however police have not provided an update on their conditions.