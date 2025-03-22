Fatal accident at sea under investigation in Half Moon Cay

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., police in Eleuthera were alerted of the incident by the island manager. As a result, officers proceeded to Half Moon Cay. Upon there arrival, officers conducted the initial investigation which revealed that the female who was a passenger on a cruiseline was riding a Jet ski when she allegedly lost control and collided with a rock resulting in the accident.

Medical personnel rendered assistance to the victim but to no avail. She was pronounced deceased by the local medical doctor.