FARMER’S CAY REGATTA: A quick highlight on E-Class vessel ‘Lil Farmer’s’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Scores of Exuma descendants, locals, and visitors are flocking to Farmer’s Cay, Exuma to celebrate the 39th Cays Festival and the 27th Regatta and this season Farmer’s Cay has its own boat which will compete “Lil Farmer’s.”

Eyewitness News spoke with Legendary Skipper and boat builder, Leslie “Buzzy” Rolle, who hails from Georgetown, Exuma; he played a pivotal role in bringing the new boat to life.

The class E vessel, which took about one month to build, was a collaborative effort between Rolle and Farmer’s Cay resident, Cecil Smith. The duo envisioned the project as a way to inspire and nurture the next generation of sailors.