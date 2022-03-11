FAO rep in town

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative Dr Crispim Moreira is in town from March 6-12 and is busy meeting with his colleagues in the United Nations system, government officials, partners and agriculture and fisheries stakeholders as FAO Bahamas’ work for 2022-2023 is mapped out.

On Wednesday, March 9, Moreira met with United Nations (UN) Country Representative Aneesah Abdullah to discuss meeting the priorities of the Multi-country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (MSDCF), which was signed by the Bahamas government and the UN on February 11.

At that time, some of the key areas of interest highlighted by Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis included: healthy lifestyles and well-being of the Bahamian people, involving more youth in agriculture and the absence of insurance in the fishing industry.

FAO has been instrumental in assisting with data collection in agriculture and fisheries for the Bahamas, as well as technical assistance and funding collaboratives.

Moreira is working with his FAO Bahamas team to carve out new ways to sustain and augment that assistance, as the Bahamas government places its focus on providing greater support to agriculture and fisheries in The Bahamas.

The meeting with Abdullah, held at the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, helped to bring clarity to the overlapping areas of the work of other UN entities, such as UN Women and the UNDP, that could align with FAO’s objectives, helping to bring assistance to the Bahamian people effectively.