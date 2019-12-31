Family searching for missing pair at sea

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities were yesterday searching for fisherman Harold Fitzgerald of North Andros and Tenille Russell who were last seen on Christmas Day.

According to reports, the pair departed Lowe Sound, Andros around 8 a.m. in a 25-foot white open hull Mako boat with a single 200 horsepower engine and were headed to the Northwest Channel.

Kortney Cartwright, who wrote to Eyewitness News on behalf of the family, urged the public to circulate information concerning the Fitzgerald and Russell and asked that pilots and seamen look for the pair at sea.