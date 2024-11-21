Watch ILTV Live
Family says system failed 12-year-old Adriel Moxey

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Relatives of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey who was found dead by police in bushes off Faith Avenue on Wednesday expressed disappointment with widespread criticisms against the family, insisting that they did their best to protect the slain juvenile.

Sasha Moxey, Adriel’s mother told reporters “Every child needs a village. Where was my village when I needed the village for my child?”

Moxey added: “I’m only one person.”

Meanwhile, Moxey’s cousin, Crystal Chipman argued that Moxey went to the Carmichael Road police station to make complaints after she claimed Moxey’s former boyfriends were trying to abuse the children.”

Chipman further dismissed criticisms that the family neglected Adriel, adding that she went to the Department of Social Services for assistance after Moxey’s former partner allegedly “tried to touch the lil girl” but claimed that department officials never took action.

Chipman further claimed that relatives went to the Ministry of Works to request better lighting in the area of Moxey’s residence.

Chipman said: “Ain’t no light in the area. No poles – they never put the pole up. Now this happen and everybody talking.”

