Family of Murdered Former Politician Arrive At PMH Morgue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The family of murdered politician, Free National Movement (FNM) former Member of Parliament for Tall Pines and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Don Saunders, arrived at the Princess Margaret Hospital’s Morgue shortly before 11:00 a.m. Thursday to view the body of the deceased.

Saunders was shot dead during an incident which unfolded in Gambier Village late Wednesday night.

Saunders’ son, Don Saunders Jr., was visibly inconsolable Wednesday night when he arrived at the crime scene. The young boy was comforted by family members, members of the clergy and members of the legal fraternity as he wept for his father who was reportedly gunned down during an armed robbery after 9:00 p.m. March 27, 2024.