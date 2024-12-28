Family of man killed by police still grieving his death one year later

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Marva Bain, the mother of Dino Bain, is still grappling with grief one year after her son was fatally shot by police .

Fighting back tears, she reflected on his life, describing the past year as a harrowing time for her family. Despite their pain, she said they are determined to remain strong as they pursue justice.

His Majesty’s Coroner launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police-involved shooting, which occurred on Dean Street around 2:30pm on December 28, 2023 during a special operation.

Bain was reportedly killed hours before his birthday.