Family of late matriarch Gerlene Gibson treats senior citizens to lunch in her memory

NASSAU BAHAMAS — The residents of Pat’s Senior Citizen Home were recently treated to a luncheon courtesy of the family of the late Gerlene Gibson, mother of former Minister of Labour Shane Gibson.

Family members of Gerlene said they hosted the luncheon to honor their loved one and celebrate her philosophy of kindness.

Ann Hutchinson, Gibson’s daughter, said commemorating her mother in this way is very meaningful to her family.

“This means a whole lot to my siblings; not only my siblings but also for her brothers and sisters,” she said.

“This is something that my mother was all about.”

Hutchinson added that the event is usually held on the day of her mother’s birthday, March 13, however, things are different because of the pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, Hutchinson said the event is something her family looks forward to every year.

Pat’s Senior Citizen Home was the beneficiary of the event last year as well.

The home’s owner, Patricia Moxey, expressed her gratitude for the family’s contribution to the residents of the home.

“This means a whole lot to us, because even with the COVID –19 right now, things are really rough,” Moxey said.

She added that she knew the late Gibson very well, and said: “To see that this family has really stood together in commemorating their mother’s death…it shows even though she is gone, it shows love, how love still lingers in their heart.

“Not only that — it brings the family back together [in the] hope somebody else would just take a page from their book and do the same.”

Pat’s Senior Citizen Home Assistant Manager Maria Culmer said she would like to thank the Gibson family for their continuous efforts.

“It shows the family is still in unity despite the passing of their mother and they still continue to contribute to this home in a special way,” Culmer said.

The elderly home relies heavily on volunteers and donations from the public.

Interns like Patient Care Technician Charlessa Thurston help to keep the elderly home going.

Thurston said she believes it’s good to help the elderly especially because a lot of them are in need of help to take care of themselves.

The home, like other establishments, has had to adjust and make precautions due to COVID-19.

While residents and staff in elder care homes are among the groups now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Moxey said family members of the home’s residents would have to grant permission for them to take it.

She added that she is not against taking the vaccine, but wishes for more information and education on it.

Written by Eyewitness News Intern Jade Russell