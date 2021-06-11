Family of GHS stabbing victim fearful alleged assailants could finish job on bail

Alleged murder suspects of GHS student Kenn Paul granted bail

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The family of the 16-year-old survivor of a fatal Government High School stabbing incident in May are fearful the alleged assailants could seek to finish the job due to their release from Simpson Penn for Boys on bail.

Yesterday, the victim’s sister said the family received a message on Wednesday night that the alleged assailants had been released earlier that day, prompting concern for the safety of her brother who continues to recover.

GHS student Kenn Paul was killed in the May 18 attack on the school’s campus; however, the surviving victim’s family believes he was the intended target.

Two GHS students were arraigned in connection with the stabbing last month.

It was alleged that the teenagers, ages 15 and 16, murdered Kenn Paul and attempted to murder another student, aged 16, following an altercation that occurred in the corridor of the school during the lunchtime break.

According to police, the alleged suspects hopped over the school’s wall and escaped after the incident. But the boys were arrested just two days later.

The alleged killers appeared in juvenile court. They were not required to enter pleas to the charges of murder and attempted murder and were remanded into custody at the Simpson Penn School for Boys.

Assistant Commissioner Solomon Cash confirmed the boys were granted bail and one of them had already been outfitted with a electronic ankle bracelet.

The teenaged victim’s name has been concealed to protect his identity.

His sister, Amy Gerard, whose name has been changed to facilitate that protection, claimed classmates first helped her brother to safety following the incident.

“I am wondering why they are already out,” Gerard told Eyewitness News.

“They could of at least have gone through the whole system and stay there (Simpson Penn) until they’re 18 and then go up to Fox Hill, but they didn’t.

“The deceased [boy’s] father came to my mother last night and told her that my little brother would have to leave the island because the boys are out and no one reached out to my mummy but the father.”

According to Gerard, her brother had already received a threatening message that been passed along, though she acknowledged it may not have been an authentic threat.

Asked how her brother was recovering since the May stabbing, Gerard said his injuries were not severe, but he was still unable to stretch his arms out because he was stabbed in the back.

“Other than that, he is doing really good,” she said.

“He is coming along.

“Mentally, I honestly don’t know.

“From as far as I know, is that my brother is realty strong, so I think he will hold on and pull through because that was his best friend.

“He is still traumatized. He is still a little traumatized but like he said, his best friend would want better for him.

“If he was to be in his best friend’s shoes, he would pull through.

“He would do the same thing that he is doing now, so that’s the only reason he is really [pulling] through right now.”

Gerard said the teen was considering returning to school, but she doesn’t share that view and believes he should drop out and pick up a trade.

“You’re not even safe in school,” she said.

“What if the boys come back to school?”

Noting that her Mum mother suffers from high blood pressure, Gerard said she has not taken the news of the release “too well right now”

Earlier this month, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said the 11th-grade student was on suicide watch because he “feels so bad that he, the intended victim, in a sense his friends with whom he lived, and I understand cousin, gave his life”.

But Gerard refuted the assertion.

She insisted her brother was not suicide watch and had not spoken to Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd until yesterday when the minister visited the boy.

“Our family is grateful that my brother he is alive,” she said.

“My mummy wasn’t trying to stress on it too much.

“The most she could have done was pray, so that’s a really good thing that my brother is still living.”