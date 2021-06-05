Family Islands to get two new comprehensive schools

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Inagua and Grand Bahama are selected to receive two new “comprehensive” schools, according to Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd.

In his 2021/2022 budget contribution on Wednesday, June 2, Lloyd told Parliamentarians the Ministry of Education plans to break ground for the schools during the third quarter of this year in Matthew Town, Inagua, and High Rock, East Grand Bahama.

“The East End Grand Bahama Comprehensive School will replace the Sweeting’s Cay Primary School, the McClean’s Town Jr High School, the High Rock Primary School and the Freetown Pre-School, which were all severely damaged by Hurricane Dorian,” said Lloyd.

On completion, the two schools are expected to cost approximately $15,000,000.

Lloyd noted that for fiscal year 2021/2022, the budgeted amount for school repairs is $20,000,000, inclusive of $6,000,000 for critical structural repairs in five schools on New Providence, and $2,000,000 for Family Island schools and cottages.