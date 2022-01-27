FAMILY ISLANDERS HEAD TO POLLS: Minister ‘excited’ as local govt elections get underway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting is leading a delegation to a number of islands today for local government elections.

Over 600 candidates nominated on January 6.

The minister is expected to travel to Eleuthera, Abaco and Grand Bahama throughout the day.

We have a great mix of individuals who want to serve and be a part of the transformation and progressive agenda for local government. – Minister of Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting

He will be the first minister responsible for local government who would be able to vote in the elections.

He noted that excitement throughout the Family Islands has increased over the past several weeks.

“The excitement for local government elections are for numerous reasons — one being the large amount of candidates that have nominated, with a mix of young people, women, business persons and experienced persons,” he said.

“People are interested in community development and the number of candidates nominated speaks to that.

“Communities seem to be excited and I share that excitement.”