Family Island MP vows to continue advocacy for banking presence as absence hampers commerce

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A family island Member of Parliament has vowed to continue advocating for banking institutions to establish a physical presence in his constituency, citing continued government infrastructure development and heightened economic activity as catalysts for prompting banks to recognize the need.

Leonardo Lightbourne, the North Andros and Berry Island MP, told Eyewitness News, “Nothing much has changed regarding the presence of commercials banks on the family islands. However, it is my view that we must do our best to continue to develop the family islands from a governmental standpoint, for example, infrastructure, creating more job opportunities, and expanding our tourism marke”.”

He continued” “The Davis administration has committed to assisting with the development of these local economies. In this regard, by doing so, the local economies of the family islands will get an injection and the banking institutions will see a need to have a physical presence and capitalize on the growing market”.”

Residents in North and Central Andros have expressed dissatisfaction and concern regarding the state of the local economy due to the lack of banking facilities.

Lightbourne noted” “Presently, in North Andros, there is a Scotiabank ATM which remains. However, other institutions can facilitate various cash transfer facilities presently throughout the constituency, i.e., Sun Cash, Cash n Go, etc. Nevertheless, I will continue to advocate for a physical bank presence. We appreciate the other institutions stepping in to assist the residents, but the physical presence of a major banking institution, if not for a full week a few days out of the week, would be an a”set.

“Also, I have mentioned before that the elderly are still caught flying into Nassau to recover the minimum pension that they receive monthly. We cannot continue to kick the can down the road with no banking facility, but we must do whatever it takes to ensure that we lend support to our constituents, especially the e”derly.”

Lightbourne noted that Long Island MP Adrian Gibson recently expressed similar concerns regarding the lack of a banking institution in his constit”ency.

“This is now commonplace on the family islands, and we must do our best to bring some level of resolve to our consti”uents,” said Lightbourne.