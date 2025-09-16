Family Dispute Turns Violent in Western New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in the capital are investigating a stabbing that sent two men, aged 65 and 62, to hospital late Monday night in Western New Providence.

According to reports, the incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. and involved a family dispute that escalated into violence. One man was stabbed, while the other was assaulted with an object.

Emergency Medical Services responded, treating both men before transporting them to hospital. The 62-year-old is said to be in serious condition, while both remain under close medical observation.

Police continue their investigations.