Families of loved ones killed by police irate over bail

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Relatives of several adult men and a teenage boy who were allegedly wrongfully killed by police expressed outrage after $9,500 bail was granted to the officers involved during a committal hearing in the coroner’s court on Wednesday.

Family members were inconsolable, and others visibly angry, as they watched the officers accused of killing their loved ones appear before Coroner Kara Turnquest.

Fourteen officers were expected to appear in court; however, only eleven attended. The officers were instructed to return to court on September 25, when it is believed they may face a voluntary bill of indictment on manslaughter charges.

One of the three officers who failed to appear was identified as Shando King, a former police officer who reportedly absconded shortly after being granted bail on four counts of attempted murder.

Arrest warrants were issued for King and the two other absent officers.

The committal hearing on Wednesday followed the coroner’s initial issuance of arrest warrants for the officers, which was later dismissed due to objections from defense attorney K. Melvin Munroe, who represents most of the officers.

The officers are the subjects of inquests that resulted in rulings of homicide by manslaughter in cases dating back to 2017.

The most recent adverse finding against the police was issued in July of this year.

Court officials argue that officers wrongfully killed 15-year-old Gino Finley in the Seagrapes Plaza in 2017. One of the officers involved in that case did not appear in court.

