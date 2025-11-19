FamGuard’s nine-month net profit climbs to $6.1 Million as insurance revenue surges

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — FamGuard Corporation Limited reported a nine-month net profit of $6.1 million, up from $4.8 million a year earlier, as the financial services group delivered a solid rebound from second-quarter pressures and benefitted from strong insurance revenue growth and improved investment income.

According to the company’s unaudited results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, earnings per share rose to $0.20, compared to $0.16 in 2024, reflecting what Chairman Raymond Winder described as resilient performance amid fluctuating interest rates and broader market volatility.

Total insurance revenue reached $93.7 million, an 18.5 percent increase over the $79.1 million recorded during the same period last year. The uptick was supported by steady new business, improved persistency, and positive Contractual Service Margin (CSM) results. Insurance service expenses rose to $79.9 million, up from $68.3 million, driven largely by membership growth in the Group & Individual health division. Despite higher benefit volumes, the loss ratio remained stable, indicating disciplined underwriting and effective claims management.

FamGuard’s investment portfolio also recorded stronger performance, aided by prudent asset allocation and improved yields on long-term government securities. The company noted that unrealized gains from favorable secondary market pricing further boosted investment income.

As of September 30, 2025, total assets stood at $403 million and shareholders’ equity at $121.3 million, underscoring what the company described as a strong and well-capitalized financial position. Investment assets continue to make up a substantial share of the balance sheet. The Board approved $1.5 million in dividends, or $0.05 per share, for shareholders of record as of November 19, 2025.

Winder praised the management, staff, and sales teams for their contributions to the Group’s performance and thanked customers and shareholders for their continued confidence. He affirmed the company’s commitment to delivering long-term value and financial security to stakeholders.