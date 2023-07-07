FamGuard Corp records $2.2 million total profits in Q1

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Family Guardian’s parent company reported $25.7 million in insurance revenue for its first quarter, with its profits totaling $2.2 million for the period.

Dodridge Miller, FamGuard Group Chairman commenting on the company’s Q1 performance for 2023 noted: “We are pleased to report that for the three-month period ending 31st March 2023, FamGuard Corporation recorded profits of $2.2 million, representing $0.22 per share for common shareholders. The financial results continue to reflect the strength and stability of our core business in the midst of an ever-evolving economic and regulatory environment.”

He added: “The Group reported insurance revenue of $25.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $24.5 million reported for the comparative prior period. Insurance service results totaled $2.7 million, a 33 percent increase over the March 2022 restated results.”

Miller advised that the Group’s financial position remains strong with total assets of $375.4 million, of which investment assets comprised $304.4 million, representing 81 percent of its total assets.