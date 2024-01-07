FALSE REPORT: Police say social media reports of an RBDF officer shooting his wife are ‘false’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police say that reports on social media that a Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer shot his wife on Saturday are false.

According to police, social media reports stated that “an officer from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force” shot his wife in the Carmichael Road area.

“It is crucial to emphasize that this information is entirely inaccurate and constitutes false news. Following investigations by officers from the Southwestern Division into a domestic dispute at a home in the Carmichael Road area, officials are satisfied that there was no evidence to support a shooting took place,” the police said in a statement.

“Police wish to remind the public that making Defamatory Statements and Publications with knowledge that the incident is untrue is a criminal offense and any person(s) found in violation will be prosecuted under the Statute Laws of the Bahamas,” the statement concluded.