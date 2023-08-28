FALSE REPORT: Police investigation dismisses reported attempted adduction of 12-year-old girl

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are admonishing parents to educate their children on the dangers of making false statements after investigations into a reported attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl last week concluded that the incident did not occur as initially reported.

Initial reports indicated that shortly before 9 a.m. last Thursday, the child was walking on Fourth Street, Coconut Grove, when she was approached by a light-skinned, bald-headed male, dressed in a blue hooded jacket, who attempted to lure or abduct her.

Police reported that after a thorough investigation, coupled with the use of advanced technology and surveillance from the immediate area of the reported incident, they concluded that the incident was not as initially reported.

Police have admonished parents to educate their children on the dangers of making false reports, which can result in an innocent person being injured or killed. Parents are also advised to pay close attention to their children at all times and to seek a responsible adult’s assistance when they cannot watch or accompany them.

Following reports of the alleged abduction, recently released serial sex offender Sidney Cooper had to be taken into police protective custody after area residents armed with rocks, bottles and a cutlass converged on his Coconut Grove home, suspecting him of having attempted to abduct a young girl in the area.