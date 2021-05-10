FALSE ALARM: Health officials say employee’s death not linked to COVID vaccine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Baha Mar employee who received the COVID-19 vaccine and subsequently collapsed and died was not as a result of the vaccination, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the ministry said the medical history of the individual “does not support the COVID-19 vaccine or any other vaccination as being the cause of death”.

According to the ministry, an investigation was ongoing into the cause of death, and any information related to adverse events of vaccines will be shared “if it becomes available”.

The statement was issued amid reports on social media that the death was connected to the employee taking the vaccine.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Health again reminds the public to seek information from reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health, the Office of the Prime Minister, the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization, and to guard against receiving and/or sharing misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine,” read the statement.

More than 36,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in The Bahamas, according to the

Bahamian citizens and permanent residents above the age of 18 remain eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Bahamas received 53,000 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca — 20,000 as a donation from the government of India and 33,600 from the WHO’s COVAX Facility, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Bahamas made a down payment of $250,000 to the COVAX Facility for approximately 100,000 doses.

It is expected to receive another 30,000 doses before the end of May.

As of today, the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee will make second doses of the vaccine available for those who qualify.

WHO recommends vaccine recipients to take the second dose within eight to 12-weeks.

The committee has reserved enough doses to provide all recipients of the first dose, with the second dose of the vaccine.

It remains unclear how many doses remain available for those wishing to take the first dose.

The ministry said: “Please stay tuned for more information regarding the locations of second dose vaccination sites.”